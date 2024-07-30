Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $79.22 Million Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,338,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 311,435 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.10% of Exelixis worth $79,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the first quarter worth about $28,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in Exelixis by 1,548.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 537.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.54. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

Insider Activity

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 225,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,525,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,674,154.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $233,424.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 338,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,525,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,674,154.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock worth $660,677 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Barclays cut shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on EXEL

About Exelixis

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.