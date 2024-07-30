Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $84.31 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 633,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,912 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.29% of Dollar Tree worth $84,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 168.4% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.55.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $103.74 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.83 and a twelve month high of $154.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.85.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

