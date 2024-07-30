Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $84.53 Million Stock Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,819,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,881 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 6.19% of Xencor worth $84,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Xencor by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,901,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,981,000 after acquiring an additional 717,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xencor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,154,000 after acquiring an additional 243,793 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,845,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xencor by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 32,251 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth $6,909,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 36,329 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $665,547.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,284.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XNCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

Xencor Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.28). Xencor had a negative net margin of 82.23% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

