Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $88.83 Million Holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,523,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,958 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 5.04% of Morphic worth $88,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Morphic by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,591,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Morphic by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,281,000 after purchasing an additional 200,772 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Morphic by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,880,000 after purchasing an additional 115,975 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Morphic by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,341,000 after purchasing an additional 297,567 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Morphic during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,818,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Morphic

In other news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 43,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $2,451,628.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,210.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 43,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $2,451,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,210.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel William Devaul sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $557,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,787.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,790 shares of company stock valued at $7,018,566 in the last ninety days. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morphic Price Performance

NASDAQ MORF opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.53. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $62.08.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.19). Equities analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MORF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Morphic from $30.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Morphic in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morphic in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Morphic in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morphic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

