Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 480.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,054,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,012,287 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $106,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PR. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 200,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 133,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Permian Resources by 21.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Permian Resources by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,322,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,353,000 after acquiring an additional 423,824 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PR. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Permian Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Permian Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

PR opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average is $15.82. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 4.37.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

