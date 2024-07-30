Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,064 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.20% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $108,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at $24,693,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,049 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.27.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 1.5 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $279.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $214.13 and a one year high of $283.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.07. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

