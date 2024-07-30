Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 329,191 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,695,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329,191 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.10% of Vontier worth $76,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Vontier Stock Performance

Vontier stock opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $755.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.50 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

