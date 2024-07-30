Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases Shares of 2,393,029 Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,393,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,189,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VERA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of VERA stock opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average of $38.50. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 28.63, a current ratio of 28.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

