Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,782,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 158,342 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.52% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $81,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 57,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 25,279 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $751,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $221,000.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

HR stock opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HR

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.