Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,472,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,991 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.14% of PayPal worth $98,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.26.

PayPal Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.14. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

