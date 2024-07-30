Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,007 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.26% of Fabrinet worth $86,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FN. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth about $63,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,922.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

NYSE FN opened at $219.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.85. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.96. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $114.83 and a fifty-two week high of $266.39.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $731.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.94 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on FN shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

