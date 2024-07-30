Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,116,033 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,013,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,116,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.24% of Onsemi worth $74,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ON. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Onsemi by 5,500.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.36.

Onsemi Trading Up 11.5 %

Onsemi stock opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average of $73.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.