Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 12,570,383 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 81.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,896,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,570,383 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.24% of Kraft Heinz worth $106,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 271,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 223,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KHC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KHC opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average of $35.35. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

