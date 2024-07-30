Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,521,347 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521,347 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.15% of PACCAR worth $95,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PACCAR by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,185,000 after purchasing an additional 96,375 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $98.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $80.94 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.74.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PACCAR

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.