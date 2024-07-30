Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,219 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,314,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.76% of Tempur Sealy International worth $74,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPX. Envoi LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth $301,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,410,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 129,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TPX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of TPX stock opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.60. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.12 and a 12-month high of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average of $51.18.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Further Reading

