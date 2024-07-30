Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 23,497 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 573,569 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,497 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $92,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG opened at $177.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $184.62.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.09.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

