Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 244,643 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,389,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 244,643 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.00% of Lantheus worth $86,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 74.2% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 20,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 117.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at $1,432,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 50,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total value of $41,994.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,661,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total transaction of $41,994.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,661,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $1,190,851.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,799 shares of company stock worth $3,769,262 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNTH has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Lantheus from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lantheus from $96.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.57.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Lantheus stock opened at $111.59 on Tuesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.51.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

