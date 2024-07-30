Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 311,924 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 311,924 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.73% of Bruker worth $99,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $74,582,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Bruker by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,664,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,328,000 after purchasing an additional 562,684 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Bruker by 2,342.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 388,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,532,000 after purchasing an additional 372,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Bruker by 925.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 362,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 326,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 405,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,791,000 after purchasing an additional 289,055 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRKR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Bruker Price Performance

BRKR opened at $66.93 on Tuesday. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.27%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

