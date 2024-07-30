Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 33,948 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 533,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,948 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $86,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $153.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $197.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.74.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.8657 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.84%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

