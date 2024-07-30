Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 43,215 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,215 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $84,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLH. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,822,000 after acquiring an additional 182,622 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,013,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 810,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,096,000 after acquiring an additional 69,578 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 612,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,803,000 after acquiring an additional 67,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $87,074,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $222.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.29. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.92 and a 52 week high of $237.35.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total transaction of $1,294,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,152.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total transaction of $1,294,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,152.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,348 shares of company stock valued at $12,320,113 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CLH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.