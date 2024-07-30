Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 4,708,539 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,904,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,708,539 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in WestRock were worth $94,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in WestRock by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 31,321 shares during the last quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,228,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,961,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 253,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 206,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,907,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Price Performance

WRK stock opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.04. WestRock has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $54.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

WestRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

