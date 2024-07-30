Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 88,298 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,019,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,298 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.27% of Moderna worth $108,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 6,528.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,552,000 after acquiring an additional 381,808 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 477.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,091,000 after acquiring an additional 399,843 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $664,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.88.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $1,663,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,026,931 shares in the company, valued at $224,827,186.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $81,467.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,486.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $1,663,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,026,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,827,186.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,239 shares of company stock worth $55,428,337 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $122.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

