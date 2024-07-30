Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 99,410 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 99,410 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.73% of Exact Sciences worth $92,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 74.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,025,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $899,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,308,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 175.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,258,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,954,000 after buying an additional 1,438,010 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,360,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,681,000 after buying an additional 659,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,470,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,711,000 after buying an additional 508,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.80.

EXAS stock opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $98.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.44.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The company had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.95 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,498 shares of company stock valued at $90,105. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

