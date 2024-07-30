Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes $109.83 Million Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,688,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,825,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $18.34.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $45.06 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -90.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on OR shares. TD Securities raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OR

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

(Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.