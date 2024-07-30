Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700,103 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.31% of WEC Energy Group worth $81,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $84.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $91.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.50.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

