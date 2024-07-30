Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.75.

NYSE PFG opened at $81.43 on Monday. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.21 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

