Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.910-7.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $85.7 billion-$87.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.9 billion. Procter & Gamble also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.91-7.05 EPS.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $169.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.46 and its 200 day moving average is $161.81. The stock has a market cap of $401.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $170.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,451.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,320 shares of company stock worth $15,646,323 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.