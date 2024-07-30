QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $82.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $70.00.
QCR Price Performance
NASDAQ QCRH opened at $75.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.47. QCR has a 52-week low of $45.83 and a 52-week high of $76.97. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.96.
QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. QCR had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $150.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QCR will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
QCR Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On QCR
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in QCR by 6.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in QCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in QCR by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About QCR
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than QCR
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.