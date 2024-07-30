QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $82.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $70.00.

QCR Price Performance

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $75.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.47. QCR has a 52-week low of $45.83 and a 52-week high of $76.97. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. QCR had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $150.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QCR will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QCR

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in QCR by 6.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in QCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in QCR by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QCR

(Get Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.