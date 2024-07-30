Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 23,191.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,640 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.41.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,214,513.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,364,647.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,214,513.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,364,647.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $122.47 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $130.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.35 and its 200-day moving average is $110.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -167.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

