Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Shares in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 978.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 559,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,646,000 after acquiring an additional 507,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $72,436,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,181,000 after acquiring an additional 197,552 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $39,093,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,043,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $127,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of AIT stock opened at $216.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.38 and a 1-year high of $217.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.50 and a 200 day moving average of $189.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

