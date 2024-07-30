Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VC. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Visteon by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Visteon by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth $1,999,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Visteon by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 117,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 30,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its stake in Visteon by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 546,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,288,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Visteon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visteon from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Visteon from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $137.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.31.

Visteon Stock Down 0.4 %

VC opened at $111.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $159.06.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.