Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,453 Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,130,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 946.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 322,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,336,000 after buying an additional 291,309 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 239,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after buying an additional 156,755 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,748,000 after buying an additional 113,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,786,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $575,945,000 after purchasing an additional 106,899 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of FSS opened at $97.37 on Tuesday. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $56.37 and a 12 month high of $100.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

