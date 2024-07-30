Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.08% of WalkMe worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new stake in WalkMe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $977,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,083,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 109,187 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 231.4% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 211,900 shares during the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WalkMe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WKME opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. WalkMe Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $14.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 43.53% and a negative net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $68.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.10 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WalkMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on WalkMe from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

