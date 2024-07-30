Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 6,200 Shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.20% of Third Coast Bancshares worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 91.2% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 37,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 17,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William Bobbora acquired 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $53,256.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,100.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $26.38.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $84.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.