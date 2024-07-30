Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 693 Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.36% of Penns Woods Bancorp worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWOD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $177.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Penns Woods Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penns Woods Bancorp

In other news, Director Charles E. Kranich purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $28,126.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,419.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 2,535 shares of company stock valued at $50,061 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

