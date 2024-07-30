Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Shares in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Allient during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Allient in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allient in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allient in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allient in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Allient from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNT opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. Allient Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $39.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $473.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $146.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.84 million. Allient had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 15.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allient Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Allient’s dividend payout ratio is 7.95%.

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

