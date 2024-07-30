Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in News by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in News by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in News by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in News by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in News by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25. News Co. has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $28.62.

News Company Profile

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. News had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.