Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 44,174 Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000.

Sportradar Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. Sportradar Group AG has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.74 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sportradar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

