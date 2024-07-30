Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Argan worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Argan in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Argan by 2.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Argan by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,701,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Argan by 18.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Argan by 3.5% during the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Argan Stock Performance

AGX stock opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.51. Argan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $80.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.70.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.75 million. Argan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

Insider Activity at Argan

In related news, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 1,405 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $110,095.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 1,405 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $110,095.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 25,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $1,921,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 272,719 shares in the company, valued at $20,958,455.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,039 shares of company stock worth $6,520,525 over the last ninety days. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

