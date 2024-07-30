Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $500,000 Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth $514,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in PRA Group by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 27,404 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PRA Group by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 293,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 193,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,460,000 after purchasing an additional 77,819 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $31.43.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.24. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $255.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

