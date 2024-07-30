Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $529,000 Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,508 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSTO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $860,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $38.96.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

