Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $605,000 Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,028,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,394,000 after purchasing an additional 502,005 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,897,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,562,000 after buying an additional 300,025 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,279,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,776,000 after buying an additional 51,379 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $56,293,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 26.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 615,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,980,000 after buying an additional 128,101 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.20. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.81.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.39 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.29.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

