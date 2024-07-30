Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.08% of Tutor Perini worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 606.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth $77,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Stock Down 4.1 %

TPC opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average of $16.04. Tutor Perini Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPC. UBS Group raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tutor Perini

In other Tutor Perini news, EVP Ghassan Ariqat sold 11,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $232,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tutor Perini news, EVP Ghassan Ariqat sold 11,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $232,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,387,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,312,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,728 shares of company stock worth $4,870,217 over the last 90 days. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

