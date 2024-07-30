Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2,150.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 49,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 195,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.4 %

HST opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.13. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

