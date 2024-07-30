Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 10,464 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BEN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,136 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 14,146 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,587 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 83,449 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.43. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 70.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEN

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.