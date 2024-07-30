Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.11% of Franklin Covey worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FC shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

FC stock opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Franklin Covey Co. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.63 million, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.12 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

