Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $561,000 Investment in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 5.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $100.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.44. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $65.01 and a one year high of $104.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Insider Activity

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $453.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.80 million.

In related news, Director Philip D. Fracassa acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.66 per share, with a total value of $51,996.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,996. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

