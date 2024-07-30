Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $620,000 Investment in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Motco lifted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $216,000.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.96. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.