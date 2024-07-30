Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 20,282 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBTC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $34.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82. The company has a market cap of $357.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

