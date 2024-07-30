Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 457.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 860.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.73 and a 52 week high of $27.11.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

